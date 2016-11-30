Kasese Mps Condemn Government’s Treatment Of Mumbere

Members of Parliament from Kasese district have questioned the continued security deployments in and around the home of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere in Kampala.

The king was recently released from prison on bail with some conditions attached.

According to Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese district woman MP who doubles as the leader of opposition, the king is being treated as a prisoner in his own home, with his visitors denied access.

“We are disappointed by the way our king is being handled. What I saw there is that its as if our king is living in a barracks,” Ms Kiizza wondered.

This came on the heels of the botched visit by the five MPs who had gone to check on their king who was released a few days ago. They were stopped on the gate by security personnel who are on guard and didn’t even have a glance at him.

The MPs have also questioned the continued alleged arrest of their people in Kasese for what they say are unjustified reasons.