Kasaija To Be Grilled Over Arrogance Towards Parliamentary Committees

Parliament has committed the minister of Finance Matia Kasaija to the committee on Rules, Discipline and privileges over contempt.

The directive by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga follows several complaints from members about the minister’s supposed arrogance towards parliamentary committees and the institution of parliament as a whole.

Last evening, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee Angeline Osegge brought the matter to the attention of the Speaker.

She faulted the Minister and the Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi for disregarding summons to the committee.

“Whenever committees summon him to enlight them on certain issues, the minister clearly tells them ‘I will not come and nothing you will do to me’,” Osegge told parliamentarians on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Speaker has told the house that she has tried to give minister Kasaija the benefit of the doubt for a while now adding that he must face the committee.

The Members also want Kasaija grilled for remarks he made when presenting the National Budget where he allegedly referred to Parliament as Corrupt.