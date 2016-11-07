Kasaija Bows To Pressure, Apologizes To PAC For Failing To Honour Summons

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, was made to issue an apology by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee for reportedly failing to honour summons to explain the disappearance of Shs150 million meant to buy medicines for the National Medical Stores.

The Committee Chairperson, Angelina Osege, put the minister to task to explain why he has not been showing up at the committee.

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, told the Committee members that some of them had earlier threatened him. The revelation sparked an uproar with some MPs demanding that the minister issue an apology and be put under oath.

The minister caved in to the demands of the MPs and apologized. But Some MPs were dissatisfied with his apology and force him to issue another one.

However, the lawmakers were not done. They also wanted the Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry, Keith Muhakanizi to be reined in for shunning their committee meetings. After a few minutes, Muhakanizi arrived and was also made to apologies to the committee.

Later on, they officials were made to take an oath before making any submission. It’s at that point that the MPs asked the finance officials where the 150 million shillings meant for drugs went.

The Minister of finance told the committee that the shilling fluctuation against the dollar caused the shortfall

The committee also accused the ministry of getting money without the approval of parliament.