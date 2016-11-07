Karisa Poaches Top Scribe To Boost NBS Team

Word reaching the ever-sharp ears of our Snoops has it that NBS TV boss Kin Karisa has started poaching finest scribes from print media houses to boost his television station.

After poaching all good presenters from rival television stations, his target now is hunting for good scribes in print media houses.

We have learnt that Karisa has started his hunt by snatching Edris Kiggundu, who has been one of the finest scribes at the Tuffnell Drive based Observer newspaper.

Kiggundu has worked with the newspaper for close to 12 years and when they came knocking at his door , he couldn’t resist the power of money which forced him to make one of the hardest decisions; to leave The Observer.

To Kiggundu, it was like leaving your parents’ home to start an independent life. We hear Karisa believes that Kiggundu is a big fish which he has always wanted to be part of NBS, reason he offered him a senior role.

We have learnt that Kiggundu will start working with the Kamwokya based station next month as he is currently undergoing some sort of training in the electronic media.

We have established that Kiggundu will be responsible in empowering the station’s political and news department.

Previously Karisa has poached various scribes and presenters to his station who include; Rukh Shana Namuyimba, a senior news anchor who was scooped from NTV, Solomon Serwanja, Mc Kats, Dean Lubowa Sava, a top reporter known for great and investigative Luganda stories, Charles Odongtho, a top political commentator, Samuel Walugembe, formerly the chief of graphics at NTV and many others from the defunct WBS TV.