Kanyamunyu Returns to Court Today

The incarcerated city businessman, Matthew Kanyamunyu who is the key suspect in the murder of child rights activist Kenneth Akena, is today expected to appear before High court judge Yasiin Nyanzi to hear reasons why he was denied bail on Tuesday.

Kanyamunyu and co-accused (girlfriend and brother) on Tuesday appeared before the same court seeking for bail, but to Kanyumunyu’s surprise, his co-accused were granted bail while for him was denied and taken back to Luzira maximum prison where he have been for the last four months.

Court granted the duo a non-cash bail of Sh5m on grounds that they were mere accessories to the crime because they knew about it but never reported the matter.

However, Judge Nyanzi said he would not explain at length his decision to grant bail to only two of the suspects facing the same charge and promised to give the detailed explanation today.

“I will not give a detailed explanation for why I have declined to grant Matthew bail. I will give the explanation on March 30,” the judge stated after granting bail to Munwangari and Joseph.

During the hearing of the bail application, Ms Immaculate Agutoku, the principal state attorney, strongly objected to the release of the trio on bail.

Agutoku argued that the application for bail was being brought to court for the second time yet it was declined because the offence committed was of a grave nature, and that the accused had not given any exceptional circumstances such as grave illness, or advanced age to warrant their release on bail pending trial.

Defence lawyer Caleb Alaka, however, asked the court to release his clients on bail, saying applying for bail is a constitutional right, which should not be denied.

Prosecution alleges that the three suspects on November 12 last year, while on Kampala-Jinja road near Malik Car Bond opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association showground in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, caused the death of Akena by shooting.