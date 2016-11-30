Kanyamunyu Denied Bail, Co-accused Freed

The High Court in Kampala has this afternoon denied murder suspect Mathew Kanyamunyu bail, but granted the same to his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu and lover Cynthia Munwangari.

Kanyamunyu, his lover Munwangari and his brother Joseph were arrested on November 17th, 2016 over the murder of Kenneth Watmon Akena, a child rights who was shot near Game Shopping Mall and later succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Kanyamunyu, who is to celebrate Easter in Luzira prison, is suspected to have shot Akena in the stomach on November 13th, 2016 for allegedly scratching his vehicle, a Land Cruiser Prado.

The court presided over by Justice Yasin Nyanzi has granted the duo a noncash bail of Sh5m on grounds that they were mere accessories to the crime because they knew about it but never reported the matter.

While their 8 sureties most of them close relatives have been bonded Shs50m not cash.

The suspects applied for bail barely one and a half months after their first attempts being unsuccessful.The first application was unsuccessful because they failed to adduce exceptional circumstances like ill health or advanced age to warrant their release.

The judge has ordered the suspects to report before the Deputy Registrar in Charge of Criminal Matters Emmanuel Baguma every 14 days for 4 months.