Kanyamunyu, Co-Accused Return To Court Today

By Serestino Tusingwire

Matthew Kanyamunyu, who is accused of being behind the infamous Lugogo Forest Mall shooting in which a one Keneth Akena was killed, is expected to re-appear before Nakawa Magistrates Court this morning.

Matthew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu are accused of murdering child activist Akena on November 12.

The trial on 20th December appeared before court’s grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi who further remanded them to Luzira Prisons till today pending investigations.

They are appearing before court today hoping that investigations are complete.

Once investigations are complete the trio will be committed to the High Court for trial, since their case is capital in nature and only bailable and triable by the high court.

Prosecution alleges that on November 12, while at Game Stores, Kanyamunyu in company of his girlfriend, allegedly shot Akena whom he accused of scratching his car, and drove him to Norvik hospital where he died from.

His brother Joseph Kanyamunyu is held on condition that the telecom printouts indicated that he was contacted immediately after the incident, which puts him in position to be having some knowledge on the incident.