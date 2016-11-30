Kamya To Be Sued Over Park Yard Eviction

Kampala Capital City Authority councilors have threatened to sue the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya over ignoring the council resolution halting eviction of park yard vendors.

This comes on the heels of the eviction of vendors on Monday, 10 days to the given date. Kamya had given the vendors a 10-days ultimatum to quit, but they were shocked when the police surrounded the area on Monday morning and ordered them to vacate.

Speaking during Thursday council meeting, councilors agreed that since Kamya went ahead and issued a directive in defiance of the council resolution, they have no option but to take legal action.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says they have directed the KCCA legal department to notify the Attorney General about the impending case as they prepare the necessary paper work.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday while presenting a ministerial statement on the park yard saga, Kamya defended her directive saying the Executive Director Jenipher Musisi had given her a go ahead after she was notified that the park yard market was illegal, a position Musisi has since dismissed.

In a related developemnt, Kampala Capital City Authority has given Ham Kiggundu, the proposed developer of Park Yard market land seven days to remove the iron sheets that he used to seal off the site after demolition.

Kiggudu, on Monday with the help of police and minister of Kampala Betty Kamya evicted vendors from park yard and left many stranded.

In a highly charged council meeting, the angry councilors insisted that since the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya did not involve the authority when she issued a directive to evict vendors, it was illegal for Ham to demolish the market without getting an eviction warranty from KCCA.

