Kamya Sued Over Accumulated Debts

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Minister for Kampala Betty Olive Namisango Kamya has been dragged to the Commercial Court over a UGX 54.2m debt.

The debt in question was allegedly acquired in 2011 in the campaigns of the then general elections. It was for the campaign posters.

Kamya has been sued by a one Bakka Abubakari of Najab Printers and Stationers situated in Kampala.

According to Bakka, on 21st November, 2010 Kamya wrote asking him to make posters on credit for her Party’s 138 candidates who were contesting in the 2011 general elections; worth 64.2million shillings.

However, on 25th January 2011, Kamya paid only Shs10m leaving a balance of 54.2m that she undertook to complete by 2015.

This website has learnt that despite numerous reminders, Kamya has up to date not honored her part of the agreement.

It’s from this point therefore that Bakka through Muslim Centre for Justice and Law petitioned the Commercial court seeking orders compelling Kamya to pay him the said money and damages for loss and inconvenience.

The Court is yet to summon the Kamya to file her defence.