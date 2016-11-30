Kamuli’s Watongola Locked Out Of NRM Primaries Over Fake Academic Papers

By Serestino Tusingwire

Former Kamuli Municipality MP Hajat Rehema Watongola may not be able to contest in the forthcoming party primaries for the same seat over lacking academic papers.

This comes on the heels of a legal opinion presented by the party lawyers to the NRM Electoral Commission.

According to Dr.Tanga Odoi, the party electoral chairman, the legal opinion states that Hajat Watongola is not eligible to contest again unless she presents verified copies of her O’level certificate by UNEB.

Watongola was among the first people who expressed interest to re-contest and was set to pick nomination forms after presenting her certified academic papers.

It should be noted that on February 14, Watongola was thrown out parliament by the court of appeal on grounds that she did not have necessary academic papers after being disowned by Busoga University which she claims to have awarded them.

Besides, Watongola insisted that her academic papers are valid and will be contesting in the bi-election.

The party has set 6th-7th March 2017 as dates for nomination in Kamuli Municipality with primaries scheduled for 20th March 2017.

The bi election is set for April 12th.