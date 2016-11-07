Kampala Restaurant week launched

By Tonny Akankwatsa

Two heads are better one perhaps over 45 Restaurants in Kampala have merged for a two week promotion all in advocacy for developmental and effective business.

The launch took place at Sheraton Hotel 4th current month and the activity to take a fort night hence 5th July. Talking to Tusker staff, “the campaign is to encourage the public to come participate and enjoy a delicacy meal in any of the listed restaurants in Kampala and the suburbs at a considerably lenient bill hence having an experience to eat away from home” she said.

The gig showcased amountful table meals from drinks, fruits to skewers of pork as journalists had to taste and tell. Besides there were some Tusker drink glass fill competitions whilst a Tusker hamper gift to the winners.

The Total, tusker, Standbic Bank, Coca-cola, Eat out cogged ‘Kampala Restaurant week’ lists; Arena Sports Bar and Grill-Kamwokya, Brisk Restaurant Café and lounge-Kololo,Café Havana-Mbarara, Java House Multiple Branches, Kabira Country Club-Bukoto, Lk. Victoria Serena-kigo, Liquid Silk Bugolobi, Spectrum Boutique Hotel-Coville street among others. For more guidance in Yummy Magazine, here is the pictorial of what took place.

(Photos by Elisha Muloki)