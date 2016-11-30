Kampala Celebs Who Kiss ‘n’ tell Exposed

There are celebrities who are so addicted to telling about themselves, to the extent that they reveal to their pals or enemies things which they would have kept to themselves.

These are celebrities who are known to kiss and tell about the people they kissed. Although they are very many, here are the most popular ones;

Raymond Mayanja aka Mo Red- Fabiola

Struggling singer Mo Red, who is son of businesswoman Sarah Kizito, was in a relationship with former Miss Uganda model cum TV star Anita Fabiola Kyalimpa. Snoops reveal that when Anita joined NTV as ‘Be My date presenter’ she started distancing herself from Mo Red. The relationship went sour and Fabiola upped her status by hooking loaded dudes that included Meddie Sentongo. Out of anger Mo Red avenged by leaking Fabiola’s nude photos and allegedly assuring pals of how she is dry. They are sworn enemies now.

King Lawrence-Juliana

South Africa based attention-seeker Sangoma Lawrence Kiyingi aka King Lawrence likes to blow his own trumpet. He shocked the nation when he divulged his sex escapades with singer Juliana Kanyomozi. Apart from Juliana, Lawrence has been rumored to not only openly discuss his sexual escapades, but also display them. Juliana Kanyomozi and Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe will never forget him for what he did to them.

Desire Luzinda-Franklin Emuobor

Curvaceous singer Desire was being banged by Franklin, a Nigerian and they were so into each other until their affair hit rocks. However, when Desire got closer to Sc Villa boss engineer Ben Misagga, Franklin got so pissed and decided to leak her nudes, before assuring the world that she is fake in bed.

Zari Hassan-Ivan

When zari dumped her hubby Ivan Ssemwanga for Tanzanian singer Diamond platinumz, things did not go well with her former lover. Ivan was consoled by his hangers-on and they planned many things to discredit Zari, including Ivan claiming that she had been ballooned by King Lawrence but not Diamond. Ivan also allegedly leaked Zari’s sex video, before assuring his pals that she has Kalahari desert down there.

Cameroon Gitawo-Vivienne Angella Birungi

Sangoma Gitawo also banged SK Mbuga’s wife Birungi and later boasted about it, before leaking pictures of them together in a lodge. It all started when Gitawo got a Shs70m loan from Mbuga and promised to give him a BMW car as collateral. However when Gitawo realized that Mbuga was battling court cases with his ex-lover Leila Kayondo, which culminated into his arrest, Gitawo sneaked out to South Africa with Birungi and sold off the car, before they enjoyed themselves.

Farouk Ssempala-Ruth Kasule

This dude had turned himself into a gigolo of sorts in Kampala and is also known for having loose lips. He will never be forgiven by Ivan Ssemwanga because he is the one who humiliated him a lot during the time he was dating Zari. He also admitted to having been in a relationship with several married and loaded babes. It is said that when he went too far on his social media platforms, his baby mama Ruth leaked his nude photos to silence him. But Farouk also unleashed Kasule’s nude photos in revenge.

Thomas Christopher-Ruth Komuntale

This dude is a disgrace to the Tooro kingdom after he embarrassed their princess. Sources reveal that he could have been cursed by the Tooro African spirits. He has never been the same ever since he disorganized Komuntale’s life. While in Uganda, he turned into a junkie and drunkard who often exposed his Congolese lover’s sex secrets to pals.

Keith Nasasira-Ann Kamala

Keith is the son of minister John Nasasira. It is said that when his ex-girlfriend Ann Kamala dumped him for another guy, he got so furious and decided to embark on revenge.