Kaguhangire Named New UIA Boss

Ms Jolly Kaguhangire has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority replacing Dr. Frank Ssebowa whose term in office expired last year.

Following a lengthy recruitment procedure, the board has zeroed down on Ms Jolly Kaguhangire, a former Uganda Revenue Authority commissioner to take on the mantle.

Addressing the media shortly after she was unveiled this morning, Kaguhangire said that riding on the authority’s drafted strategic plan she aims at creating 1 million jobs by 2020.

She added that Uganda is a country of great opportunities and this is to be achieved through a massive campaign to attract investors who will in turn boost job creation.

Ms Kaguhangire becomes the second woman to head the Uganda Investments Authority after Dr. Magie Kigozi, while overall she is the 5th executive director since UIA’s inception.