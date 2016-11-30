Kagoma County MP, Walyomu Shown Exit Door

The Court of Appeal on Thursday nullified the election of Moses Walyomu as the Kagoma county MP in Jinja district and ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections.

Walyomu’s political rival Alex Brandon Kintu petitioned the Court of Appeal after his election petition was dismissed by Justice Godfrey Namundi for lack of evidence.

Court presided over by three Justices; Fredrick Engonda -Ntende, Paul Mugamba and Alfonse Owiny-Dollo overturned the decision of the Jinja High court that had rejected the evidence of voter bribery against Walyomu.

The justices ruled that Kintu brought satisfactory evidence that Walyomu on 3rd/January 2016 bribed a community of voters with 500, 000 shillings through the leaders of Mawoito mosque.

Court also found out that there was intimidation of witnesses with arrest and prosecution by MP Walyomu in Jinja court if they had proceeded to testify against him.

That aside, the judges directed the Registrar of the court to serve a copy of this judgment to the Law council to have Walyomu’s lawyers; Ambrose Tebyasa and Evans Ocheinge disciplined for professional misconduct.