Kagole’s Reforms Spark Anxiety in the Judiciary

By John V Sserwaniko

It’s a few months since Kagole Kivumbi became Secretary to Treasury, which equals a PS in a typical government ministry. And in that short period, heads have already started rolling and many things that looked impossibilities have already happened including cracking the whip on officers previously thought to be untouchable.

The good example is a one Doreen who for decades had served in the Accounts department and in the process had accumulated a lot of powers. She is now serving as Deputy Accounts Clerk in a new station and Kagole has already had her replaced.

The other staff movement came in form of the long serving Transport Officer Leonard Nahabwe who has since been transferred to the Ministry of Health. The other victim is the long serving Judiciary Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) Semogerere who has since been transferred to the DPP.

While justifying the duo’s transfer, Kagole wondered how an officer in public service can be promoted and isn’t immediately transferred. We spoke to him yesterday via telephone and Kagole Kivumbi said he wasn’t remorseful about anything.

“These are your offices as the people of Uganda. They aren’t ours. We are only servants and for me I will always do as the law prescribes. There is nothing like bending rules. That is the spirit in which I have acted so far and I will continue to act in that same spirit,” Kagole explained.

Reliable sources revealed that an accounts department staff recently suffered the wrath of Kagole Kivumbi when Shs60m was found in her possession and the officer couldn’t account where it had come from. Under Kagole, staff must come to office on time and he has so far led by example in that direction by coming to office very early-sometimes as early as 6am.

“He pays all service providers on time and all staff dues are paid promptly including those lower cadre staff who used to miss their June and December remuneration. There is increased transparency in the way finances are managed. The finance committee meetings sit weekly and Kagole chairs it himself,” said a top judicial officer who was full of praises for Kagole Kivumbi.

No matter who you are, once implicated in any wrongdoing you have be instantly reprimanded and that is how Arthur Batwala, who many took to be untouchable as clerk in the Anti-Corruption Court, was recently trimmed by Kagole Kivumbi.

Earlier on the same Kagole Kivumbi had cracked the whip on a court clerk who delivered hundreds of millions as bribe to Justice Elizabeth Nahamya. The female judge rang Kagole Kivumbi and reported everything about the administrative staff who was trying to become the conduit for the money. On carrying our preliminary inquiry, Kagole Kivumbi acted instantly swiftly interdicting the randy officer.

A recent internal inquiry established that each of the over 5,000 judiciary workers was having about Shs20,000 maliciously chopped off their monthly remuneration. Kagole was furious about this discrepancy and vehemently moved on the culprits.

Then just on Tuesday July 4th, Kagole again swung his axe and it fell on Civil Division Clerk Milton Mutegaya who was interdicted for alleged corruption dealings. In the media office, changes were made a few days ago whereby His Worship Vincent Mugabo replaced long serving Erias Kisawuzi as new Judiciary PRO. Solomon Muyita, who is the CJ Bart Katureebe’s blue eyed boy, remains intact as Senior Communications Manager closely working with Mugabo.

New staffers have also been recruited to expand the media office including Rehema Nassuna and Daniela Nalukenge formerly of Vision Group. Insiders say there is a plan to have a communications person for every high court division and circuit. In the IT department, it was widely expected heads would roll but Kagole Kivumbi surprised many when he left David Kikabi as head IT. In yesterday’s interview, Kagole who has also renovated the High Court premises in Kampala defended himself against reports that he was sometimes becoming petty getting himself involved in very small things.

“I’m doing my work as provided for by the law and I really don’t understand what anyone means when they say it’s being petty. I would like to get some specifics if I’m to respond to such allegations,” he emphatically said.

Those Judiciary insiders defensive of Kagole said it would be foolhardy to expect someone who has rapidly spearheaded so many management and administrative reforms in a big sector like judiciary not to be criticized somewhere somehow.

“In every new situation there will be losers who lose out when pro-transparency reforms are executed and that is why one or two people will go to the press trying to paint him in bad light,” said a long serving judicial officer who maintained as far as he and like-minded officials are concerned Kagole Kivumbi is doing a good job.

Some disgruntled staff claimed, without corroboration that Kivumbi has used the ongoing reforms and staff redeployment of especially support staff to plant his spies in every department and unit of the Judiciary, something we were unable to get him respond to during yesterday’s phone interview. Kagole Kivumbi also defended as justified his decision to withdraw official judiciary cars from officers who aren’t qualified to have them.

“That is perfectly in order and that is why I’m in this office. Why would anybody have a government car when he or she isn’t among those who are provided to have it? Any sensible accounting officer in my shoes would act the same way and there shouldn’t be anything strange about it because that’s the law.”

Consequently such officers have had the fuel allowances and cards withdrawn from them having previously lost their official cars. In a slightly related development, Kagole’s reforms are being debated at a time when the President is planning to have a scheme under which all willing retired judicial officers are to be recalled and retained on contract basis on the strength of their invaluable experience.

This is something PJ Yerokam Bamwine peripherary spoke about during Justice Tinyinondi’s funeral.