Kagame Nominated To Contest In Elections, Says It’s His Last Election

Members of Rwanda’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front, have nominated President Paul Kagame to contest in the presidential election slated for August 3.

Kagame got an overwhelming vote of 1,929 out of the 1,930 ballots cast. Only one vote got spoilt and some people say it was Kagame’s who prefered not to vote for himself.

In his speech, president Kagame tasked Rwandans to think of power transition and rallied the youth to join politics.

“It’s my request to you that we do things either differently or work harder so that the seven years coming give us some kind of transition,” Kagame said.

Kagame told his party members that this would be his last election.

Several dignitaries from political parties in China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda attended the nomination.

The NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba represented president Yoweri Museveni and conveyed a message of support to president Paul Kagame.