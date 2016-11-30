Kadaga To Appoint Verification Committee To Vet Candidates For EALA

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is today expected to appoint a verification committee that will vet candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly.

According to Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore, the committee will be presented to the House for approval before commencing work, ahead of the polls slated for February 28.

“The right honorable speaker will today select a verification committee which will be presented into the house for approval,” Obore said.

It’s worth noting that they are 48 aspirants who submitted their names to be voted for EALA.

The independent candidates top the list with 38 aspirants, while the ruling National Resistance Movement has six aspirants followed by FDC with two.

The Democratic Party and Uganda People’s Congress have one candidate each.

Once approved the verification committee will commence work tomorrow (Wednesday).

A list of successful candidates will be displayed on the 20th of February and elections are to be held on 28 February.