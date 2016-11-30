Kadaga Petitioned Over High School Fees Charges

A non-profit organisation has petitioned the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga challenging the high tuition charged by government aided schools.

The Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) collected signatures from over 100 Ugandans both at home and abroad before petitioning parliament.

It has urged parliament to make an inquiry into the rising school fees charged by government aided secondary schools across the country.

The organisation’s Programs director Angella Nabwowe Kasule says that many children risk losing their right to education as a result of the high tuition and other fees charged by schools.

“Some children mostly those from humble families are on verge of missing out on education because their parents cannot raise the school fees charged by some government schools these days. Something has to be done about it,” Kasule said.

Meanwhile the Speaker has promised to follow up the petition saying that many children have dropped out of school and that most of the fees charged by the schools are unnecessary.