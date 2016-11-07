Kadaga Pays Rare Visit To Ailing SK Mbuga

The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Alitwara Kadaga over the weekend paid a rare visit to the loaded socialite, SK Mbuga who has been at Nakasero hospital for close to two weeks now.

Mbuga was rushed to Nakasero hospital on June 18, 2017 after involving in a nasty motorbike accident.

The accident happened after failing to negotiate a sharp bend a few yards from his home and crashing his BMW motorbike into the wall.

He is however not in an alarming condition.

Kadaga becomes the second notable figure to visit SK Mbuga after the Buganda Katikiro(Prime Minister), Charles Peter Mayiga paid him a visit.

Kadaga prayed for him and wished him a quick recovery.