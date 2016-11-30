Kadaga Flags Off 102 Middle East Consultants’ Youths To Dubai

By John Nanyumba

The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga yesterday flagged off 102 youths from Middle East Consultants LTD (MECL) to go and work as taxi drivers, general cleaners and security guards in Abudhabi. The colorful ceremony that was attended by the parents of these youths took place at MECL head offices in Muyenga, Kampala. Kadaga was welcomed by MECL managing director, Gordon Mugyenyi, co-director Fred Keitongo, and area DPC SP Ben Mugerwa.

In her speech, Kadaga commended MECL for the unrelenting efforts of contributing to the nation’s development by finding employment for Ugandans.

“As parliament, we ensured that before our youths are taken for work abroad, all the set conditions are met. For example, how much salary they will be earning, what kind of jobs are they going to do, the leave offer, hours of work per day among others,” Kadaga said. She added that; “I am glad to tell you that Middle East Consultants is one of the companies that met all these conditions long time ago and that is why I can even come to see off our youths.”

Turning to the youths, Kadaga encouraged them to go and work very hard and bring as much money home as possible. She further encouraged them, by the help of Mugyenyi, to make sure they register with the Uganda mission in Dubai so that they can easily get help in case of any problem.

After the speech, Kadaga handed over to youths; their passports, yellow fever cards and air tickets under Ethopian airlines.

In his speech, Mugyenyi told Kadaga that they have fulfilled all the required conditions to ensure safety of these youths.

“I am glad to tell you that this year alone, we have a target of sending 5000 Ugandans for work abroad. Since the start of the year, we have sent over 800 and all are working. I want to thank the parliament of Uganda for giving us an opportunity to send off our sons for employment,” Mugyenyi said.

Prior to all this,Mugyenyi took the youth through what they will go through during their long travel and employment journey. He cautioned them against all forms of misbehavior and not forgetting about their parents when they get money.

Importantly however, Mugyenyi cautioned the parents against misusing the boys’ money when they send it back for development.