Kadaga Demands Update On Simcard Registration

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has tasked government to update the country about the progress made in the registration of citizens for the National Identity Cards.

Speaking last evening at the commencement of Parliament’s second session, Rt Hon Kadaga said many national IDs are lying idle at collection points because citizens are not aware of the guidelines to be followed in picking them.

In May this year, President Yoweri Museveni announced that the deadline for simcard registration had been pushed to August, following pressure from parliament and other civil society actors.

It’s worth noting that national Identity Card is the only requirement for simcard registration.