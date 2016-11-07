Kadaga Defends Gen. Ali Moses On House Naps

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has come to the defense of Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, denying claims that the General sleeps during Parliamentary sittings.

The Kamuli woman MP put up a fierce defense for General Ali last week during the plenary sitting. This was after Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante called out the General for being out of order, for sleeping while Parliament was debating a report on status of medical equipment in Uganda.

“Is it in order for the leader of Government business to keep on sleeping, then he wakes up, sleeps, then wakes up-when we are discussing a very important issue like the health of our people? Kasibante asked, sending legislators into a loud laughter.

But Kadaga rubbished the allegations brought against Gen. Ali, firing back at Kasibante that; “The Member is seated next to me, he isn’t sleeping but is only thinking deeply.”

However, it isn’t the first time that Kadaga has defended MPs attacked by the sleeping bug. In a December 16th, 2015 during a meeting with newspaper editors in Uganda, Kadaga called out the media fraternity for continuously depicting MPs as sleeping, saying some of the members are just of old age, not sleepy.

“It has become a common practice during the State of Nation address and budget reading to have members of parliament being photographed sleeping. But there are more pleasant things you could report about than showing MPs sleeping. Let us look for something friendly because sleeping is a really big problem,” Kadaga was quoted saying at the time.

To drive her point further home, the Speaker added that “Some members are of senior age, they have problems they cannot control, so when you report, don’t depict them in that manner because this abuses the right of access to the House,” the Speaker said at the time.

She called on journalists to; “Focus your reporting on the happy faces of MPs, not the ones which are tired and sleeping or those that have removed shoes during the sessions.”