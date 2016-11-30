Kadaga De­fends Par­lia­ment Ra­dio and T.V

The Speaker of Parliament, Re­becca Kadaga has come out open on the need for a ra­dio and tele­vi­sion owned by the Au­gust House.

The speak­er’s men­tion which ends pub­lic spec­u­la­tion about the mat­ter is premised in the need to counter per­ceived “neg­a­tive press” by pri­vate me­dia out­lets.

“Some­times the is­sues they high­light do not nec­es­sar­ily bring what we want the pub­lic to know be­cause they (main­stream me­dia) some­times ac­cuse us… so with this ra­dio we shall be able to give you live, what we are do­ing,” Kadaga said.

She was speak­ing at a pub­lic de­bate be­tween par­lia­ment and sec­tions of the pub­lic on Tues­day which at­tracted le­gal brains, ex-politi­cians and mem­bers from the civil so­ci­ety as part of a five day par­lia­ment week un­der the theme, “en­gag­ing the pub­lic in a peo­ple-cen­tered par­lia­ment.”

The speaker said Par­lia­ment was com­mit­ted to fight­ing cor­rup­tion through fos­ter­ing ac­count­abil­ity, and im­plored the civil so­ci­ety to take part in the fight.

“We are com­mit­ted to in­creas­ing en­gage­ment with civil so­ci­ety and cit­i­zens both in the works of ple­nary and com­mit­tees of par­lia­ment es­pe­cially the over­sight com­mit­tees.” She said

A ra­dio and Tele­vi­sion for Par­lia­ment is faced with cold con­cerns given that in 2005 Gov­ern­ment through the Uganda Broad­cast­ing Cor­po­ra­tions Act, es­tab­lished UBC TV and Ra­dio as gov­ern­ment out­lets to cater for con­cerns of­ten avoided by the profit-dri­ven pri­vate me­dia.