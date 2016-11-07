Kabaka’s Kyapa Mu Ngalo Splits Top City Lawyers

By John V Sserwaniko

On Saturday top city legal brains Abdul Katuntu and Daudi Mpanga met for a radio talk show and clashed over the prudence of Mengo’s ongoing Kyapa mu Ngalo campaign. Pushed by Mpanga, Katuntu admitted the campaign was legal except that BLB needs to explain it more so that people don’t perceive it as exploitation.

Katuntu, who couldn’t explain why himself has a title and not a Kibanja, insisted the status quo whereby millions of Kabaka’s tenants are bibanja holders was okay. He argued the campaign risked fermenting anti-Kabaka discontent among peasants in Buganda, a situation Museveni and his NRM could politically exploit.

He maintained whereas the campaign is okay, the peasants can’t afford and proposed creation of a government fund to pay off all landlords and Mailo owners Kabaka inclusive. He proposed government pays off Kabaka so that peasants continue to occupy his 350 square miles uninterrupted. Katuntu admitted being a cousin brother to Tamale Mirundi who is leading opposition to the campaign.

Mpanga disagreed with Katuntu arguing that, despite efforts to demonize the campaign, lease title acquisition was compulsory meaning disinterested Kibanja holders will continue enjoying their land even without taking out a lease.

“The other most important thing is the campaign is perfectly legal and there is nothing illegal about it,” Mpanga said as Katuntu agreed “it’s a smart move by BLB to raise money and you can’t legally do anything about it.”

Ofwono Opondo, who was very critical of the campaign, faulted Buganda Agreement of 1900 for giving too much power to the Kabaka over land. But Mpanga disagreed saying the agreement actually disenfranchised the Buganda monarch “from owning all the land in Buganda to just 350 square miles.”

As per the 1995 Constitution, the Kabaka owns the 350 square miles as corporation sole meaning it’s for the institution of Kabakaship and not Mutebi’s personally. To those demanding BLB should sell out rightly by issuing freehold titles as opposed to 49 year leasing, Mpanga said the demand was being made either in bad faith or in ignorance because the practice today is leasing and issuance of freehold titles on institutional land has been abandoned even by District Land Boards, Churches and Uganda Land Commission.

“This is the most prudent way because these are institutions that will live in perpetuity and can’t give freehold titles on their land. This approach is good for planning by those institutions,” Mpanga said.

Cheered on by Semujju Nganda, Mpanga also wondered why the likes of Katuntu, Ofwono Opondo and others who claim to love Baganda peasants more than the Kabaka are themselves operating on titled land and are not Bibanja holders. Saying they have Baganda wives, Opondo and Katuntu denied having any vendetta or disloyalty towards Buganda.

Opondo said his Baganda in-laws were Kabaka chiefs and own plenty of land in Buikwe got in the service of the Kabaka. Moses Byaruhanga called in and urged Mengo to intensify sensitization on the difference between the lands Kabaka owns as Mutebi and what he owns as an office or institution of Kabakaship.

Mpanga maintained that whereas Mengo through BLB will make some money, the lease title campaign is the best opportunity for peasants in Buganda to have their interest on the land they occupy documented resulting into convenience when seeking things like bank loans or even compensation in case of displacement by any government project.

He also explained to Opondo who was questioning why Mengo insists on BLB being the one to issue titles and not the Land Boards in districts where the land is located. “It has to be BLB because you seek lease title from the Mailo or freehold owner and not Wakiso or Kampala District Land Board. In this case, Kabaka is the land owner and the others are lawful occupants but all these people can’t meet the Kabaka.

It’s practically not possible that is why it has to be BLB, his agent,” he explained. “Its legally okay for anybody who owns property to leverage that asset and that exactly is what the Kabaka has done through BLB.”

He explained it’s convenient to go through BLB at a basic fee because the Board handles hundreds of transactions making it convenient and faster than an individual pursuing this personally. Emphasizing that Kyapa mu Ngalo is voluntary, Mpanga revealed that:

“The last time BLB carried out a mass registration exercise of all tenants on Kabaka’s land, over 350,000 bibanja holders registered and only 25,000 of them opted for leases and took them out and I’m sure they have seen the benefits. Even currently nobody is being compelled.”

Semujju Nganda, who hasn’t been very enthusiastic on Mengo things since Mayiga became Katikkiro, said the titling campaign was long overdue “because we need to formalize and regularize land ownership in this 21st century.”

He added: “Taking out titles will give Kibanja owners greater stake and interest in the land that can easily be transferred. My own father is 90 years old and all he talks about now is his death. But because the family land has never been titled, each time he meets me he says ‘my son find time and have this land titled because it’s going to be stolen from us the moment I die. Let’s have some documentation for it.”

Semujju also gave his own example of the land he bought 6 years ago from a peasant woman in Mukono: “it wasn’t easy because she didn’t have any documentation and doesn’t even know the boundaries where it passes.”

There is a possibility he could have bought air, one caller noted. Opondo urged Mengo and BLB to make use of criticisms to keep improving on the initial terms they had initially given out regarding the Kyapa mu Ngalo campaign.

LAWYERS DIFFER: The debate also sucked in veteran city lawyers Sam Mayanja and Ladislaus Rwakafuzi who contributed to the debate. In a phone call, Mayanja clarified to us his views. Firstly he says the Kibanja owners have suffered injustices as manifested in provisions of the 1900 Agreement, Busuulu/Nvujo law of 1928 and Amin’s 1975 Land Reform Decree which he says abolished Mailo land but didn’t go deep enough to elevate Kibanja holders.

He says it was inadequate for the Amin Decree to render them “tenants at sufferance” whose only right or protection was the 6 months eviction notice and compensation in case the Mailo owner occasioned any developments on the land they occupied. He says even the 1995 Constitution wasn’t good enough for Kibanja holders.

That whereas the Land Act permits conversion of customary tenancy into freehold and holding the land in perpetuity, it still offers less protection to the Kibanja holder. He argues by restoring Mailo, the 1995 Constitution is ambivalently presumed to as well have restored the Busulu and Nvujo law bestowing on the Kibanja holder occupancy in perpetuity.

He wonders why BLB brings a campaign that will clearly interfere with the decade’s long customary way through which Kibanja-holding peasants in villages have always determined their Kibanja boundaries. Because there is some ambiguity, Mayanja calls for legislation of a law explicitly guiding on how a Kibanja owner can apply and obtain freehold and not just a lease on Kabaka’s or any other Mailo land.

He adds that because the Kibanja holder status is a creation of the (Nvujo) law, it should take more than mere announcement of a campaign by Mengo to elevate him to lease holder status. “A lease offer by a Mailo holder or proprietor of a freehold exceeding three years is registrable under the Registration of Titles Act and must not be confused with the one which BLB is proposing which is a conversion of a Kibanja holding,” Mayanja argued.

He also questions the legal status of BLB on grounds it’s different from the regional government BLB which existed under the 1962 Federal Constitution. He says the old BLB was a constitutionally-recognized land board under a federal entity called Buganda kingdom. He adds the 1995 Constitution doesn’t cater for or recognize BLB the way it currently operates at Mengo.

He falls short of accusing BLB for usurping powers of the DLBs and Regional Lands Boards that cooperating districts can create under the Regional Tier government which Mengo rejected. “The law allows the DLBs to extend leaseholds and protects citizens by prohibiting automatic re-entry and extension of leases on initial terms.

The BLB isn’t a DLB and neither is it a Regional Land Board envisaged under the regional tier. Its operations are only confined to Mailo and the lands returned under the Traditional Rulers Properties Act,” he says adding the 2013 handing over of official Mailo by central government to BLB could successfully be legally challenged.

That those titles are for official Mailo relating to public land whose mandated management agencies are DLBs and not BLB. He says BLB can only keep custody of the titles pending conclusion of regional tier deal negotiations between Museveni and Mengo. He fears the Kyapa mu Ngalo campaign could ferment an uprising against the Mengo establishment.

His senior colleague Rwakafuzi doesn’t think so. To him the campaign aims at empowering Baganda peasants to occupy the land more productively and thereby ensuring sustainable stability and development.

“I own Kibanja land myself at Nabbingo which is Kabaka’s land and I’m already in the process to benefit from this campaign to get title for it. I’m an elder and I have a duty to give this advice to all of us living on Kabaka’s land regardless of where we come from otherwise I would be intellectually unserious not to welcome this opportunity,” said Rwakafuzi adding there are areas Mengo could improve upon.

He suggested extension of the lease period from 49 to 99 years. “Let’s act responsibly and expose those ganging up on Mengo because BLB is very right on this one. Who doesn’t see the good in this important milestone permitting a peasant to get a title on his Kibanja? I advise people like myself like those Bakiga living as Kibanja holders in Busega that please embrace this campaign so that you get away from mere Kibanja which is governed by Ganda customary law which you don’t even understand.

I liken Kibanja ownership to Byoya bya nswa because in absence of any serious documentation, you can be evicted by government without even compensation. But having a title is the best thing because it can only be cancelled by court and not even government or BLB can cancel your title. Yes BLB is going to get revenue which is okay but the title opens you up to several opportunities you couldn’t access as a Kibanja holder.

Our economy is increasingly becoming formal that even customary marriages are these days registered and it’s the way to go because it’s good to have a certificate or any other documentation for anything,” said Rwakafuzi faulting his colleague Mayanja for becoming very legalistic on a very basic matter that is clearly self explanatory.