Juliana Turns J-Lo Copycat

Uganda’s No.1 diva Juliana Kanyomozi, who has spent a long time off the music scene, seems to have returned to the music industry not with known originality but as a copycat for American singer Jennifer Lopez aka J-Lo.

Many of Juliana’s fans are wondering why she decided to copy scenes from J-Lo’s ‘I’m Not Your Mama’ music video, which she used in her ‘I’m Still Here’ video that she released early this week.

In one of the scenes in her music video, Juliana is seen crouching on the floor, wearing a short dress and a pair of yellow gloves, scrubbing the floor, while in another scene she is seen ironing clothes while standing next to an ironing board.

What is perturbing most of Juliana’s fans is that these scenes were copied and pasted from J-Lo’s video to Juliana’s, which has left many of her music lovers wondering what happened to her sense of originality.