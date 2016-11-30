Juliana Speaks Out On Jennifer Lopez Copycat Song

Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has broken silence on allegations that she copied video scenes from American singer Jennifer Lopez’s ‘I’m Not Your Mama’ video.

Juliana released her comeback song titled ‘I’m still here’ last Thursday and has created buzz on social media, with many accusing her of copying scenes from J-Lo’s video.

Many people argued that after two years from the music industry, she would have done better than that, because fans expected her to be creative and bring out an original music video.

However, the singer came out to refute the allegations saying, “I didn’t know J-Lo had such a song. My producer’s wife is the one who wrote the script and was probably inspired by J-Lo. In art today, there is nothing new you can come up with which has never been done before,” she said.

Juliana is not ready to invent a new wheel and the song has attracted enough fans because it is the talk on social media platforms.