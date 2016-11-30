Juliana Pulls Seductive Pose

She is one of the most loved female artistes in Uganda. She is not only known for her great voice but also her elegancy and decency. Juliana Kanyomozi gave her fans more than they bargained for after she posted a picture in a seductive pose.

Dressed on a white dress, she was seated beside the swimming pool at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The picture has so far garnered more than 9.5k likes.

Men have been lingering on her timeline not only commenting about her picture but also salivating.

A one Kato John Bakasara posted; “Well isn’t it too cold where you are. Oh can be there to give you that fire n cheer. Ok. Looks like ur thinking miss you and your charts.”

Here are some of the comments