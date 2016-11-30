Juliana Plans Mega ‘Resurrection’

Sexy songbird Juliana Kanyomozi is planning a mega musical resurrection after being off the entertainment scene for a long time.

Juliana, who has been out of the country ever since she lost her son Keron Kabugo recently secretly returned to Uganda, according to Snoops, although she did it quietly so as not to attract attention from paparazzi and fans.

The Snoops reveal that after her sojourn in Nairobi, Kenya, where she has been cooling off the stress, Juliana is currently in studio working on a new album she hopes to release later this year.