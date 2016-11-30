Juliana Finally Releases Comeback Song

After months and months of waiting, veteran songbird Juliana Kanyomozi has finally put a smile on her fans’ faces by releasing a new song.

Gorgeous but ageing Juliana released the audio for the song titled ‘I’m Still Here’ a few days back. Many music critics believe this is one of the projects that Juliana has been working on so as to achieve her much anticipated comeback.

After announcing the good news on her Instagram, Juliana’s fans flooded her wall expressing their joy and how they can’t wait for the new song.

The talented RnB songbird is one of the most celebrated and respected artistes in the entertainment scene thanks to her ear-pleasing lyrics over the years.

However, the past year Juliana exiled herself from the music scene for personal reasons.