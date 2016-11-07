Juliana Back in Studio

Veteran songbird Juliana Kanyomozi returned on the music scene after two years with a controversial song “I am still here”.

The song created buzz on internet with many accusing her of copying scenes from American singer Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ain’t your mama’ video.

With time, Juliana’s song picked considerable airplay though not as much as she hoped for considering she worked on it for two whole years. The sexy but aging singer is said to be desperate to return on top of music charts.

As a result, Juliana is currently holed up in the studio trying to cook a blockbuster hit song that will attract massive airplay.

Sources say that she is worried that fans could soon forget her if she doesn’t up her game. “Young kids who are talented are coming up every day. She wants to out a song that will make Ugandans sing her name again. She is working so hard to bring on board a good song”, a source is quoted saying.

It should be noted that during the Morgan Heritage concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, the singer failed to draw the crowd’s attention during her performance.

The revelers kept looking at her as if she was an upcoming artiste. This was her first performance this year after she seemed to drift off into a comfort zone shortly after ‘Kalibatanya’ years back.

She posted; “Another day another studio session. Music is about living in the moment. When inspiration hits me, I respond with equal energy and passion”.