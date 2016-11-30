Juiciest Babes @ Uganda Christian University Unveiled

There are a number of female students at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono, who have been branded by duded as very juicy, appetizing and extremely delicious.

These are the babes who make loaded dudes flock UCU on a daily basis not to attend lectures but to drool and ogle and the lucky ones end up with dates. Although they are very many, Red Pepper online unveils for you the first batch.

Daniela Kabambi

She is one of the sexiest students at UCU, pursuing a degree in Mass Communication. Kabambi is fond of partying especially with Blessers (rich aged men). Guys keep all eyes on her because of her dripping sexiness and sensational body. She brags that she can only get time to talk to dudes in Range Rovers. Kabambi usually hangs out with her equally sexy pals like Pricilla, Sue and others, all in her league.

Bianca Kayesu

She is a student of Mass Communication and a very appetizing babe who often makes men swallow litres of saliva whenever she wiggles her booty past them. Kayesu is a centre of attraction at Campus because of dripping with blessedness and having a provocative smile.

Linda Mugenyi

This one is a third year Social Sciences student who makes wanton men salivate over her booty. Mugenyi is a religious partier who often storms bars in Mukono and Kampala with pals for partying sprees.

Ester Blondy aka Boss Lady

She is third year Business Computing student who is addicted to partying and skimpy dresses that usually expose her Goodies, making men salivate endlessly.

Phillise Nakachwa

This one is a second year law student, whose beauty can tempt even the most pious priest.

Joan Abaasa

She is gorgeous, with thick yellow thighs and often parties with fellow babes, although several dudes yearn for her.