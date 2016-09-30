Juice FM Manager Introduces Bonkmate

The renowned 103.4 Juice FM manager Edward Himbisa couldn’t brave lonely cold nights anymore and therefore decided to enter the 2017 with a lover.

Himbisa, son of Mr and Mrs Himbisa Joseph, was publicly given the keys to access everywhere others couldn’t access in ASP Kyomugasho Christine’s life.

The self-motivated hard working radio manager decided to publicly show other babes crushing on him that he is already taken and heavily guarded by an Afande.

Kyomugasho, daughter to Mr and Mrs Mugisha William, is a police officer that is attached to Mityana Police Station.

In a lavish party took place in Nyeihanga-Rwampara in Mbarara district on 30th December 2016, those who attended say its only SK Mbuga’s 3bn wedding party that it be compared with.

According to Himbisa, that was one of the days he will live to remember in his life because it was a turning point to his new life with the lover of his heart.

“She is a friend, whom I felt I should be with for the whole of my life. I have seen lots of women, but I feel that she is the right one to spend the entire life with and I promise that she will be my sweet heart for life.”

The party that was attended by hundreds of people also saw the outspoken opposition stalwart Miria Matembe in attendance among other heavy profiled people.

Himbisa how is now 31 years old will be tying the knot with ASP Kyomugasho, 28, in a party that will pull the crowd on February 25th at lake view resort hotel in Mbarara.