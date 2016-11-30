Joram Muzira Scoops TV Slot

Latest information indicates that Model manager and fashion show producer Joram Muzira has landed a job at Urban TV.

Muzira will replace Malaika Nyanzi, who resigned from the station last year over poor pay. He will host the Station’s fashion show, Urban Fashionista.

Muzira will be stepping into Nyanzi’s big shoes and has to prove that he is ready to bring on viewers. His debut gig was the High Tea hosted at Serena Hotel the previous weekend before the blue carpet event of the CMVAs last Saturday.

He is also a judge on NTV fashion show, Run Way, which airs on Saturday evening.