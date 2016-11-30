Joel Isabirye To Be Introduced For The 15th Time

Last month we reported how celebrated radio journey man Joel Isabirye had bounced back on the dating radar.

This was after it emerged that he is now bonking socialite Natie K alias Hipscious Kylar Nicky real

name Natalie Lukanga.

The pair’s romance was made public on Valentine’s Day when Isabirye proposed to the hippy babe in a secret ceremony.

A super excited Natie K said yes without thinking about it and immediately updated her relationship status from ‘Single’ to ‘Engaged’ on social media.

Latest is that the pair has finalized plans of officially legalizing their romance starting with Natie K

introducing Isabirye to her parents.

According to a source, the pair has set 28th March as the day Isabirye will visit Natie K’s parents

officially to ask for her hand in marriage.

However, what is shocking is that this will be Isabirye’s fifteenth time (15) to be introduced.

Though he has been introduced numerous times, none of the women who did so was walked down the aisle by the radio programmer.

Isabirye has dated literary uncountable babes and has a legion of broken hearts from all walks of life including media personalities, musicians, socialites and businesswomen among others.

Some of his ex-lovers include a one Sylvia, Sharon Nagadya, Grace Naisamula and Ritah Kagwa among others.

It remains to be seen if Natie K will finally be the one to take Isabirye off the shelf for keeps.