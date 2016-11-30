Jennifer Musisi’s Contract Renewed

The current contract for the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Jennifer Musisi will expire on the 14th of April 2017 having served in that capacity for the last three years since 14th April 2014.

However, minister for Kampala Beti Kamya on Monday announced that Musisi will continue to hold the office for another three year term.

“The decision has been taken to renew the contract, and personally am very happy about it,” Kamya said.

Reacting to news of the renewal of her contract, Musisi said she was willing to serve her country.

“I was born a Ugandan and am still a Ugandan and I think will die a Ugandan, I will spend all my entire life serving this country in whichever capacity,” Musisi said.

Musisi also noted that the first three years were foundational and the next three years will be focused on strengthening the foundation.