Jemere Morgan To Curtain Raise For Morgan Heritage In K’la

Talented and fast raising Jamaican singer Jemere Morgan will also be coming to Kampala this Easter season, we have exclusively learnt.

According to reliable sources, Jemere will be among the curtain raisers at the forthcoming ‘Morgan Heritage show, slated for 13th April at Lugogo cricket oval.

Famous for his major hit song ‘International love’ Jemere is one of the budding crooners in Jamaica, whose style is a blend of reggae and RnB.

In case you didn’t know, he is a Grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan and son of Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan.

Our impeccable sources have confirmed that the youngster will take the stage before his mentors and parents—Morgan Heritage.

Jemere’s distinct style was first heard on his breakthrough hit, 2013’s “Neighborhood Girl.” Born in Atlanta but raised on tour with his father’s group, Jemere still found time for high school, where he introduced his talents to the world, performing a version of Mario’s hit “Let Me Love You” at the high-school talent show.

He has songs like ‘Run dem out’, ‘Gold old roots’, ‘Try jah love’, among others