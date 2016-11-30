Jeff Kiwa Recycles Sheebah’s Video In New Song

The rate at which manager Jeff Kiwanuka is minimizing resources when it comes to shooting music videos for his lead singer Sheebah Karungi is very worrying.

This comes after our Snoops in Team No Sleep (TNS) revealing that Jeff has reached an extent of using the same video and costumes for Sheebah’s latest songs.

According to Pepper Snoops, Sheebah’s new songs ‘The Way’ and ‘Bumsakata’ were done using the same music videos and in the same locations. The video shoot was in South Africa.

The music videos for the same songs are exactly the same with only the lyrics changing. Sheebah is set to stage her ‘Bumsakata’ concert later this year but she has left many of her fans wondering why she had to allow Jeff do what he did.