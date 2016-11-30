Janet Responds to Nyanzi Attacks

The first Lady Janet Kataha Museveni says she has forgiven the vicious insults against her in a Facebook rant by academic and social media critic Stella Nyanzi.

The controversial Stella Nyanzi took to her social media page yesterday to criticise what she says were irrational statements made by Janet Museveni when she asked parents to guard against exposing their children to danger by cramming more than two children on Boda Bodas while going to school.

Stella Nyanzi, who first shot to the limelight when she stripped naked in protest at Makerere University over what she said was unfair treatment by her boss, Prof Mahmood Mamdani, has continuously been embroiled in social media attacks about the regime. In her characteristic writing, Nyanzi uses sexual imagery and sometimes vulgar language to expose what she says is rot within the regime.

The latest of such attacks is one on the first lady Janet Museveni. In the post which is heavily peppered with sexual imagery and descriptive language, Nyanzi accuses Janet Museveni of pronouncements which she says are misinformed and leave her aloof.

However, in an exclusive interview with NTV today, Janet said that she has failed to comprehend the reasons for, and extreme nature of, Nyanzi’s attacks.

Janet Museveni says she does not understand why Nyanzi feels the need to be insulting and she adds that she still does not know what wrong she committed to deserve that kind of language and all names she has been called.

“I want to tell people that I honestly forgave that lady because I can’t understand how an educationist can use that language to use about anybody”, said the First Lady

Janet says the post was brought to her attention by concerned friends who asked to take action given the rage in the Facebook post.

This is not the first time, Nyanzi has had an attack on the First Lady through her Facebook page. She has previously criticised her for not allocating money for sanitary pads, a promise made by President Yoweri Museveni during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Janet, in her defence has severally said the budget cuts which affected all ministries are to blame for the delay in distributing sanitary pads.

In response to criticism that she is out of touch and aloof, Janet Museveni countered by saying she has previously served as the MP for Ruhaama in Ntungamo, which is a rural constituency inhabited by many poor people with whom she had constant interactions.

She also added that as the minister for Karamoja, she traversed the length and breadth of the region and had numerous interactions with many of the areas poor people

Mrs Museveni maintained that she is keenly aware of the plight of Uganda’s poor and those who say she is out of touch are wrong. But she adds that she will not hesitate to tell people how they can take responsibility for their situation and improve their lives.

The First Lady says she’s committed to encouraging Ugandans be more responsible about their lives and the lives of their children.