Jamilu Mukulu Returns to Court Today

By Serestino Tusingwire

Former commander of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, Jamilu Mukulu, is expected to appear before Jinja Court today for trial of terrorism charges.

Mukulu who was arrested in Tanzania in April 2015 was first detained at Nalufenya Special Operations Command Centre in Jinja before being remanded to Luzira maximum prison where he has been since September 6, 2016.

Mukulu is facing a number of criminal charges including murder, treason, terrorism which he committed over two decades back when he was still a rebel leader.

He is facing these charges alongside his two accomplices Mohammed Matovu and Omar Abdullah Mutuka.

It is alleged that Mukulu masterminded the murder of about 80 students at Kichwamba Technical Institute in 1998.