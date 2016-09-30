Jamil Mukulu Not Produced To Court, His Lawyers Left Furious

By Serestino Tusingwire

State has today defied court orders by failing to produce the former commander of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, Jamilu Mukulu for trial.

Mukulu was expected to appear before Jinja high court today morning for trial on numerous charges not limited to; murder, treason and terrorism among others.

He allegedly committed these charges over two decades back when he was still a rebel leader.

Mukulu who was arrested in 2015 has since appeared before courts of law a few times which his lawyers Caleb Alaka, Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi and Samuel Muyizi Mulindwa are strongly against.

According Alaka, state has maliciously infringed the human rights of the suspect by failing to produce him to court for trial yet he is still presumed innocent.

“Prison authorities should start respecting court orders. When court issues production warrant they should have no reason to keep a person. Mukulu has a right to a fair hearing just like any other Ugandan.” Alaka said.

Meanwhile, following today’s botched court session, fresh production warrant has been issued for Mukulu to appear before court on 30th January 2017.