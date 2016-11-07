It Has Become A Norm For Forgotten Artists To Release Nudes – Lokodo

The state minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr. Simon Lokodo, has bashed struggling celebrities for their continued release of nude pictures and sex videos hoping to climb back to fame.

Lokodo made the comments regarding the recently leaked sex video of veteran singer, Angela Kalule.

“It seems it has become a norm amongst forgotten artists to use nudity as a ladder towards their return to stardom but serious action is to start with Kalule,” Lokodo said.

In the private video, Kalule is seen professing her undying love to her partner before exposing her aging boob and bum.

Kalule contends that an unknown person hacked into her phone and leaked the video before she reported the case of theft of the phone to Police

However, according to Fr. Lokodo, the video was intentionally leaked by the singer to revive her music career.

Kalule under her Kangie Band has for a while long struggled to register a hit on the music charts following her hit ‘Katikitiki’.​

Lokodo also cited Desire Luzinda’s case in 0ctober 2014 when the singer was accused of leaking nude pictures of herself before later releasing the song ‘Ekitone’ which enjoyed a lot of airplay.

The minister has instructed security organs to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and promised to take serious action as per the law.

A number of celebrities over the years including Fabiola, Hellen Lukoma, Zari Hassa, Brenda Nambi, Cindy Ssanyu, Maureen Namatovu (2007 Big Brother) have had nude images of the leaked.