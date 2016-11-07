ISO/CMI Report On Kayihura Leaks

By Our Reporter

Taking advantage of IGP Gen Kale Kayihura’s absence, a top official in the NRM party has resorted to conniving with anti-Kale elements in security agencies to sponsor distorted reports aimed at creating a wedge between the President and IGP.

We can reliably reveal that the very powerful female official in the NRM has effectively allied with influential actors in ISO, CMI and generally Gen Henry Tumukunde’s security Ministry to intensify anti-Kayihura briefs to the President.

The powerful NRM official hates Kayihura for a number of reasons. One of these is because Kayihura works well with Speaker Kadaga who the female NRM politician considers an archrival. Secondly the official is blossom buddies with Tumukunde whose hatred for Gen Kale is well known.

The powerful NRM politician famously drove Tumukunde to Museveni who accepted to pardon him after apologizing to him through the same NRM official in 2015. The top NRM official also considers herself material for the Museveni successor when time comes and perceives Kayihura as a contender because he remains one of the few guys Museveni greatly trusts for their loyalty.

The NRM official, who is famous for loving pomp, also had asked for an additional police lead car, a thing Gen Kayihura declined saying it would cause police to be accused for over fraternizing with NRM. Kayihura also feared to upset powerful State House officials who aren’t on good terms with the female NRM maestro.

The NRM official is also said to enjoy support of a very powerful bureaucrat in State House. It’s said though the two ladies are naturally not allies, the State House babe too has a borne to pick with Gen Kale because she accuses him for long being one of the numerous godfathers who always defended Maj Edith Nakalema to the President.

Nakalema and this unnamed State House official were active rivals for such a long time. “The State House babe is friendly to Tumukunde but has personal vendetta with the NRM official and their current alliance is just a marriage of convenience because they both resent Kayihura. The State House official has, through Tumukunde, ensured the NRM boss has unlimited access to the President each time she has a delegation to take to Mzee to accuse Gen Kayihura,” reliable intelligence sources revealed to us last night.

FIGHTING KALE

The NRM official has lately intensified efforts to fight and bring down Gen Kayihura who has for over two weeks been absent in the public domain. We are told in a multi-pronged battle, the very ambitious NRM lady has gone as far taking fake FDC defectors from Besigye’s Kyaddondo East to the President to accuse Kayihura of being the one funding Bobi Wine.

A week before Mzee went for Budget reading, the NRM official was aided to bring five young men whom he lied the President that they are elected councilors from Kyaddondo East. The youngmen told Museveni they are staunch opposition activists in Kyaddondo East and have been the conduit through whom Gen Kale has been funding Bobi Wine.

Previously Nkunyingi Muwadda petitioned EC and courts claiming Gen Kale was working with Bobi Wine to mess up the by-election. It has now emerged that during the Nakasero State House meeting, the NRM official made reference to Muwadda’s petition to corroborate existence of a political alliance between Bobi Wine and Gen Kale. We are told because he sees this as an opportunity to politically humiliate Besigye, Museveni was initially very upset with this Bobi Wine claim but relaxed after verifying and realizing these were kiwaani defectors used to make a case against Gen Kale.

To Museveni’s dismay, the young men claimed Gen Kale was reaching them in the Bobi Wine camp through a certain top police officer but when Museveni gave them an album of photos, they failed to identify the Cop they claimed was the Kayihura emissary working with them. Museveni verified and found that actually, to the contrary, even in absence of Kayihura the police leadership at KMP level has clandestinely been dispatching campaign logistics for the NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu.

The same NRM boss had previously reported to Museveni that Kayihura, working with Kadaga, had also worked against the NRM flag bearer in the just concluded Kagoma by-elections. The NRM leader told Museveni how she was going to undress to show her frustration with the Kadaga-Kayihura alliance in Kagoma by-elections.

He jokingly asked her: “Why didn’t you? That would have been a good way to spice up that campaign.” On seeing Museveni wasn’t moved, the NRM official allied with influential operatives in ISO and CMI to write frequent anti-Kayihura reports corroborating the Bobi Wine claim. One of the top ISO men is also close to a female top State House official who sometime back bought a lakeside resort/property through him.

Working through ISO and CMI operatives, the same NRM official has been exposed as the one bolstering a negative anti-Kayihura on social media networks using some online media operatives some of whom she has promised protection against Kayihura’s men through ISO and CMI. The same NRM official has also lately been working with disgruntled Police officers like Mohammed Kirumira to frequently meet the President and feed him on false information discrediting Gen Kayihura.

Kirumira is understood to have been asked by the NRM official to create a network of disgruntled DPCs who can be taken to the president to make malicious confessions against Gen Kale. Sources say that, being the flamboyant officer he is, Kirumira who first met the NRM official in a Jinja hotel after Kagoma bye-lections, has freely been bragging how these days he can easily access the big man through this powerful NRM official.

Some of Kirumira’s friends have also approached some DPCs trying to recruit them in the anti-Kayihura network with offers of hefty sums of cash. They have been promised promotions in the Uganda Police Force once Gen Kayihura is out of the way. Claiming to be a very close friend of Felix Kaweesi, connected to him through similar religious affiliation, the same NRM official has also been trying to mobilize police officers to go and claim to Museveni how Kaweesi died very frustrated having been sidelined, undermined and let down by the top leadership of the Uganda Police Force.

We are told Kirumira ran to this NRM official after learning that at Kayihura’s prompting, the Police Standards Unit was on the verge of preferring disciplinary and insubordination charges against him. “The idea was to use the NRM official and run to the President so that when the disciplinary action on him is taken, it looks like a witch-hunt,” said a knowledgeable source close to the President.

“The President has generally realized this is just vendetta and recently tricked the NRM official by asking her that ‘okay if Gen Kale isn’t good enough who do you propose to take charge?’ The NRM official cleverly said ‘anybody sir can do that job.’ She had been guided by a top official in the security ministry to avoid marketing anybody for Kayihura’s job because the boss [M7] will think you have been paid to market so and so.”

Then just last week, the same NRM official followed Mzee to Mayuge where she delivered to him LC5 chairmen who were supposed to make fake confessions to Mzee that Gen Kale had bought for them posh cars, built them houses and funded Boda Boda associations in their respective districts hoping to turn them into political allies in the run up to 2021.

Unknown to the ill-fated NRM official, some of the LC5 chairpersons of the eastern region had previously met Museveni secretly and told him how they were under pressure from the same female NRM official to go and make false confessions aimed at antagonizing him [M7] with Gen Kayihura.

We are told since the confirmation of this fraud, Museveni has lately been very skeptical about some of the anti-Kayihura reports he gets from ISO and CMI because his information is that the two agencies have politically been infillitrated and are sometimes used to score political points by those competing to succeed him as President within NRM and security apparatus.