Isabirye, Ssentongo’s Ex-lover In secret Kwanjula

City businessman Joel Isabirye, who was married to radio presenter cum singer Rebecca Jingo until their marriage crashed in 2015, had a secret Kwanjula ceremony over the weekend.

Our snoops reveal that Isabirye was introduced by his new lover Natalie Lukanga Nattie K to her parents at their home in Kampala district, on Sunday, where only a few invited guests were allowed to be part of the ceremony.

However, unlike his flashy Kwanjula and glamorous wedding with Rebecca a few years ago, Isabirye opted to keep his introduction ceremony with Natty K a top secret. It is not yet clear why he or how he reached that decision.

Isabirye hooked Nattie K, who was Meddie Ssentongo’s lover towards the end of last year. This was after he had fallen out with Lilian Mukasa who had caused the split between him and Rebecca.

Isabirye, who has never officially divorced Rebecca, has had past relationships with other women, including blogger Ritah Kagwa, who has son with him, Grace Naisamula, Sharon Nagadya and others.

He is planning a massive wedding with Nattie K, according to Snoops.