IS BOBI WINE THE NEW SEYA? How New MP Can Remain Politically Relevant

By John V Sserwaniko

Since the political cracking of Seya Nasser Ntege Sebaggala, there has been a political vacuum in populous Buganda region. But the emergency of new Kyaddondo East MP Bobi Wine has created an impression the long waiting could be over.

To many, the man from Kanoni Gomba appears to have almost similar credentials if not better. He has name recognition and can pull a crowd in any part of Uganda unlike the likes of Nambooze who would struggle to pull a gathering outside Buganda and Bantu Speaking areas of Ankole, Bunyoro, Busoga and Bugisu.

The fact that Bobi attracted even coverage of the BBC focus on Africa program is indicative of the impact he has. At his peak, Seya was a household name in the whole country and even newspapers in nearby countries wrote about him.

People spoke about him on the streets of Kinshasa, Khartoum and Nairobi. He was clearly a Museveni challenger and was the rallying point of all the pro-change forces until 2001 when UNEB blocked his Presidential bid and Besigye came onto the scene. What made Seya great wasn’t much of his oratory skills but the consistency of his opposition to Museveni.

The courage of defying police directives set him apart from the PK Semogereres of his day. We all remember how he forcefully drove into Mbarara town prompting then IGP Katumba Wamala-led police force to shoot at his Red Vehicle. He made front page news stories and radio people always relied on him for a bite.

Using that kingmaker status, Seya influenced election of so many MPs and the rest in Kampala. Along with Besigye, Seya was responsible for the 2001 election of MPs Sebuliba Mutumba, Latif Sebaggala, Issa Kikungwe and others. He one time produced Mayors for all the 5 Divisions of Kampala and made Museveni’s NRM weep.

We still recall how his word made the difference for the Besigye 2001 presidential bid against Museveni for whom it remains the hottest political nightmare since 1986.

Bobi Wine is yet to demonstrate similar clout but shares humility with Seya. Bobi beats Seya when it comes to formal education and political sophistication going by the way he calculates his words. Combining Seya’s countrywide appeal and political maturity of the Sebaana type (the ex-Mayor never made confrontational statements but was politically very strong on his convictions) makes Bobi Wine an even more complicated political foe for Museveni’s NRM.

We have all seen the countrywide euphoria his Kyaddondo win has created and the resultant media frenzy. It simply means expectations are very high in Bobi’s political performance.

“Winning the vote was the easier but managing high expectations will be harder,” said a political pundit.

These may be exaggerated expectations but it’s something Bobi Wine can cleverly manage. All he must do is to abandon material promises of “I will make your roads, hospitals or even make you richer or even fund Boda Boda associations.”

It sounds nice to tell them such things but that primarily is not what his countrywide crowd expects of him because he simply has no capacity to do so-and they know it. Promising to materially transforming Kyaddondo won’t only demystify and expose him to failure, but it will also make him vulnerable to temptations to work with the Museveni system which his voters expect him to confront-Besigye style.

Despite all his activism manifested in his songs, we have never seen Bobi Wine participate in a riot and he actually doesn’t have to. He can remain relevant without leading a riot. All he must do is to remain consistent on his message of change and that his generation deserves better. Any contradiction will make voters and his countrywide crowd liken him to Rubaga South’s Kato Lubwama who clearly lost an opportunity to keep the very political crowd he used to uproot Lukyamuzi.

Kato Lubwama fell for the Mohammed Nsereko approach of materially providing for voters (buying them boda bodas) which an MP clearly can’t sustain without relying on the Museveni/Saleh groceries. That way whenever Kato Lubwama spoke, he sounded more like an NRM MP e.g. Bakaluba Mukasa or even Simeo Nsubuga and started attacking fellow opposition leaders as if it was them inciting voters to demand for more.

All Bobi Wine must do is to learn from Kato Lubwama’s experience and maintain his anti-regime rhetoric and keep consistently doing that. He can excel as a good MP doing strictly legislation, oversight and appropriation of budget money. He doesn’t have to portray himself as an MP who will build hospitals, buy coffins and make roads in Kyaddondo. That will only blur the difference between him and Sitenda Sebalu.

Already some few misunderstood him on Saturday evening when he was lured to drive to Kasangati hospital where he received charity contributions from a group that pretended to come from North America (UNAA) yet in actual sense they were led by Kizza Seninde of the NRM who is also husband to Wakiso Woman MP/Minister Rose Seninde who was leading Sitenda’s campaigns.

Bobi Wine ought to learn from his predecessor Apollo Kantinti’s experience. He wasn’t rejected by voters because he didn’t make roads; it was because of being invisible in what they consider their struggles in Parliament, Kampala Streets etc. They even couldn’t understand what Kantinti politically stood for beyond just claiming loyalty to FDC.

They kept re-electing Sam Njuba until he opted out and yet he never made any material promises. The same applies to Semujju Nganda who voters liked because of his consistent opposition to the NRM and always told them he wouldn’t be an MP that would materially provide for any voters. Even Seya always shone, ever attracting spontaneous crowds and only got shunned the moment he became Kampala Mayor in 2006 and deceived himself that voters were tired of mere anti-Museveni words and now wanted politicians who deliver services.

He attempted to compromise with Museveni to build capacity to provide services which none of the voters will ever remember him for. They only remember him for betrayal and compromising with Museveni (Seya called it okubasakira akaveera-lobbying dev’t projects for them) and they will apparently never forgive him.

So for Bobi Wine, who has so far started very well, to become the new Seya (and even much more) will all depend on how well he manages the very high public expectations and how he politically conducts himself between now and 2021 elections. He has clearly stated he isn’t looking at the presidency and prefers to excel in his current position where after he will cross the next bridge when it becomes available.

Once in Parliament, he has to be careful talking only when it’s extremely necessary rather than talking for the sake and expose himself leaving people saying “I thought the man was better than this.” As Bugweri County’s Abdul Katuntu said on Saturday Capital Gang, Bobi Wine should take his time to learn the dynamics of Parliament lest he naively falls into the trap by self-professed Musevenists (the power brokers, the well-known political dealers) who are already competing for Museveni’s attention assuring him “I’m the best person to bring you Bobi Wine.”

Insistence of delivering material things like roads jobs & hospitals, as opposed to distinguishing himself as a model legislator consistently doing oversight, legislation and money appropriation for ministry, will only make Bobi Wine more susceptible to such political entrepreneurs and there are very many in the 10th parliament.

Many of them insist on being Museveni opponents during the day but enthusiastically execute his political errands at night for a fee. As he told NTV’s Nduhukyire on Saturday news night, Bobi Wine must use the new platform to keep emphasizing his message demanding social justice for the millions of Ugandans who remain voiceless and are tired of leaders who use their voters to become noticeable by the Museveni system for potential deal-making.