Irene Ntale ‘Records’ Beef Song For Vinka

Former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale has reportedly checked into a studio to record a beef song for former manager Veronica Nakiyingi aka Vinka.

Out tipsters have informed us that the ‘He go down’ singer recently started her project in a yet to be identified studio in Kansanga.

Little known producer Eno is apparently the man behind the instruments as Irene moves to hit back at her former manager turned singer Vinka.

Even though the title hasn’t been revealed yet, out moles believe it’s majorly about Vinka and her double standards , having ventured into the same industry with her.

It should be noted that not so long ago, Vinka announced her singing intentions forcing Irene Ntale out of the label at which she had spent three years.

Recently, Vinka released her first single titled ‘Level’ which has been under scrutiny by fans, majorly because of her croaky voice.