Irene Ntale In Bed With Sauti Sol

When she left Muyenga based Swangz Avenue in January, many predicted that songbird Irene Ntale’s career was good as over.

However, the talented sexy babe seems to be proving those who doubted her career choices wrong by going strong.

Since she left Swangz, Ntale has released a number of songs. Latest is that the ‘He Go Down’ hit maker has landed a major collaboration with Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol.

Ntale is said to be in touch with the BET Award nominated band over a massive project. Ntale broke the news herself last weekend when she was hosted on Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) show Horizon Vibe

on Saturday by Calvin Da Entertainer.

She intimated that the two camps will be releasing the collabo soon though no date was specified. Ntale

also revealed that she has since established a team to handle her music promotion and Calvin is one of the members.

Sauti Sol was formed in Nairobi by vocalists Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005.

Initially an a cappella group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti.