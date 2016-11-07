Irene Ntale Grassing

Ever since she parted ways with Muyenga based Swangz Avenue in January, talented songbird Irene Ntale’s career seems to be taking a nose dive.

To make matters worse, reports emerging suggest that the ‘He Go Down’ singer is grassing.

Sources reveal that Ntale could be struggling financially and this is affecting her music career.

This could explain why she has not released music in a long time. We have since established that Ntale is now reaching out different media personalities for guidance on how to go about the situation.

It should be noted that when she was still at Swangz Avenue, the label catered for everything including studio fees, video shoots and production and music promotion among others.

However, after her contract was terminated, Ntale has not had a smooth landing regarding her career.