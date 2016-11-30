Iraqi Operative Attacks AIGP Kasingye

Newly appointed Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye is having sleepless nights ever since he stepped in the shoes of late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was gunned down with his bodyguard and driver last month.

Yesterday, AIGP Kasingye told journalists that a one Kagimu is sending him death threats. As if that is not enough, Kasingye has this morning been attacked by a Ugandan operative in Iraq identified as Joshua Bahabwa, who told him (Kasingye) to avoid wanting to step in late Kaweesi’s shoes.

Here is what Bahabwa posted at his twitter handle @Real JBahabwa… “@Kasingye: FYI Avoid Stepping into a great man’s shoes..”

In reply to Bahabwa, AIGP Kasingye assured him thus; “…@ Real J Bahabwa; I have never sought to be great in my career. Will strive to continue making small contribution to serve my country God being my helper.”