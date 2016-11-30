Menu

International Gorilla Taekwondo Open Moved To October

The 4th edition of the International Gorilla Open Championship has been moved and rescheduled for October 6-8 in Kigali, Rwanda.

This happened on the request of World Taekwondo Federation (WTF).

The three-day international tournament, which joined the calendar of WTF annual international competitions this year, was initially slated for March 31- April 2 at Amahoro indoor stadium in Kigali.

The international taekwondo governing body was concerned that hosting two international competitions (African ParaTaekwondo Open and Gorilla Open) simultaneously would sabotage the quality and standards of both showpieces.

It therefore requested the local federation to schedule Gorilla Open for another time.

