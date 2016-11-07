Instagram Users Organize Meet and Greet Bash

It seems Kampala party animals have run out of party themes and decided to create their own. You have heard of Roast and Rhythms, Blankets and Wine and others before, but there latest on the partying calendar is a bash code-named Instagram Party.

We have learnt that this party will be running every year to allow social media and Instagram friends meet for merry- making. The brainchild of the new party night is Dorothy Deirdre along with city MC Esco Kizito.

It is at this party where partiers will display class, elegance and comfort since they will get an opportunity to interact and network physically among each other. The party is took place on July 14th, 2017 at the snazzy Club Guvnor and singer Geo Steady graced the night with performances.